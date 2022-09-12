Women's RWC Trophy in the country

The Women’s Rugby World Cup Trophy is currently in the country ahead of the big event in New Zealand next month.

NZRU in Charge of Quick Rip Tim Gilkison says Fiji will be the last stop for the prestigious trophy after touring NZ and the Pacific.

Gilkison says to have the trophy in Fiji is special considering how fast women’s rugby has grown.

“women’s and girls rugby is growing at a phenomenal rate and to have the trophy here to be able to give the girls an opportunity to have their photos taken with it to raise the profile of women’s rugby is really important for us.”

The trophy was also taken for a tour at the Namaka Public School before a welcome ceremony was held.

It will then visit Suva and the State house on Tuesday followed by a tour to Labasa on Wednesday, a tour to Lautoka on Thursday before departing for NZ on Friday.

Gilkison says they are hoping this will inspire young girls to play rugby.

The Trophy Tour offers a chance to see the silverware up close before the tournament kicks off next month in NZ.

Fiji will take on England in their first game on the 8th of October.