Women's Rugby World Cup or Olympic Games in 2021

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 25, 2020 8:32 am
Fijian XV

Players may have to choose between the Olympic Games and the women’s Rugby World Cup in 2021 after World Rugby confirmed the dates of the tournament in New Zealand will not change.

The World Cup starts on 18 September, just six weeks after the conclusion of the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games which now run from 23 July to 8 August.

Some countries rely heavily on female athletes switching between codes.

That means some individuals could have to choose which event to play in.

In England women’s players are now contracted to either Sevens or XVs, while in countries like France, Wales and Canada players can switch between the disciplines throughout the year.

[Source: BBC]

