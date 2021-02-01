Women’s rugby competition to start later

The Skipper Cup kicks off this weekend without the women’s competition.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor.

He says the women’s will have their own competition starting in the next few weeks.

O’Connor says they will first need to secure a sponsor.

‘We hope to announce a new sponsor for the women’s competition which we are negotiating to also include a secondary school component of the competition but we continuing negotiations and hopefully to be making announcements in the next few weeks’.

The FRU CEO adds the top eight teams from last year will be part of the competition which means Lautoka and Yasawa are going to feature this year.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Cup will be launched today where FRU will sign a new partnership with CJ Patel Limited.

The new sponsorship deal will be for the next three years.

Looking at the Skipper Cup games this week, Nadi hosts Rewa at Prince Charles Park, Northland faces Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou and Tailevu meets Namosi at Nakelo District School ground.

