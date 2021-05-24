Women’s Cup semi-finalists confirmed

There’s a possibility the New Zealand women’s 7s side will play Army again in the Cup final tonight.

Both teams won their respective quarterfinal matches at third Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg at Churchill Park in Lautoka this morning.

Army defeated Police in the second Cup quarterfinal 27-5 while the Black Ferns defeated Raijieli Daveua’s Fire Wardens 24-0.

In other quarterfinals, Seahawks thumped ACS Old Girls 34 – 0 and Lautoka upset Rosi Ni Yasawa 21-5.

The first semifinal at 11:50am will be between Seahawks and Army followed by Black Ferns and Lautoka at 12:10pm.

The women’s Cup final will be played at 7:50pm tonight.

You can watch all the Super 7s Series action LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.