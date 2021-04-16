Home

Rugby

Women’s competition may start sooner than expected

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 7:15 am

The Women’s rugby competition is expected to begin soon, as the Fiji Rugby Union is close to securing sponsors.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the competition may begin as early as next month if restrictions are lifted.

O’Connor says they are making final preparations to not only start the competition but also help develop it.

Article continues after advertisement

“They want to also look at development teams and likewise link with the deans with the secondary school competition so discussion with the sponsor have been positive”

FRU operations officer Sale Sorovaki says no changes will be made to the format of the women’s competition.

“The format we’ll stay with last year’s top 8 which means Lautoka and Yasawa still stay up and Northland and Namosi and Nadi will also stay up in the competition so with the vanua will stay with the same format as last year”

The Fijiana 15s is continuing with camps and training sessions to keep the player’s occupied before they start their season.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Provincial Cup will resume two weeks once the green-light is given by the Ministry of Health.

