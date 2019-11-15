Women’s and U19 Skipper Cup matches in Nausori cancelled

The Women’s and Under 19 Skipper Cup games between Naitasiri and Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park were cancelled today.

However, the main match will still go ahead as scheduled.

The decision was made due to the heavy downpour being experienced around the country.

Article continues after advertisement

The Nadroga and Naitasiri women’s and U-19 teams will get two points each following the cancellation.

Nadroga will play Naitasiri at 3pm and you can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV while the Namosi and Yasawa Farebrother challenge will be aired on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, earlier today the Suva Rugby Union cancelled their Escott Shield and Koroturaga Championship quarterfinals because of the wet condition.