Women coaches attend level two coaching clinic

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 10, 2020 4:07 pm

Women coaches can now further develop their skills and knowledge through the first-ever level two women’s coaching clinic conducted by the Fiji Rugby Union.

Ten women from provinces around the country took part with the aim of gaining the required skills and knowledge vital for coaching.

Macuata women’s coach Motu Lalagavesi says the program has been beneficial for her as a coach.

She adds she has learnt a lot about coaching platforms and philosophies and looks to apply these skills and knowledge to help elevate the performance of her newly formed team.

The Macuata women’s team was formed last year and was also the first in the province of Macuata.

