Win needed tomorrow for the Fijiana

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s head coach Senirusi Seruvakula believes his side is ready to counter an experienced French outfit.

The Fijiana are currently running on one loss and a win and will need a win tomorrow to have a high chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Seruvakula believes that consistency is key this time and that the girls must play the entire 80-minute game.

“The French they’re big girls and are very strong and they’ve been playing consistent and for us going into this match we have to be strong, up front in the forwards and in the backline so I’m putting in some changes that they will give us that physicality level on Saturday”.

Seruvakula adds that these players have put their hands up at training and, even though it’s their first World Cup, they’ll try to qualify for the next stage.

The Fijiana will face France at 6.15pm on Saturday.