Wilson raring to go again for Fijiana

The win against South Africa is now water under the bridge for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana as a much bigger task awaits them this weekend at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Fiji will play France which is ranked third in the world on Saturday.

One of the players who stood out against South Africa is center Talei Wilson and she’s expected to be in the match-day squad again this week.

Wilson was solid in the midfield with Sesenieli Donu in her World Cup debut and head coach Senirusi Seruvakula may go with the pair again against France.

The Brumbies player in the Super W who made her debut for the Fijiana against Japan in May says they have to worry about themselves first.

She adds they know what’s at stake in their final pool match.

‘‘We just have to move on to the French game so this is a must-win for us otherwise we’ll be coming home, we never intended to come home this early so this weekend we just go out there and play our heart out for our friends and families back home’’.

The Fijiana takes on France on Saturday at 6:15 pm.