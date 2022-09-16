Wilson and Verebalavu thankful for opportunity

Talei Wilson (from left), Iris Verebalavu.

It’s been quite an interesting last few weeks for Australian-based Fijiana 15s players Talei Wilson and Iris Verebalavu.

The pair are on the match-day 23 for the Roosters Chicken Fijiana in the Vodafone Fiji Rugby Women’s Test Series against Wahine Maori today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva with Verebalavu expected to make her debut off the bench.

This year Wilson played some games for Brumbies as a flanker but today she’ll wear the number 13 jumper.

Wilson is glad that she finally experienced training at the naval base in Togalevu and the Sigatoka sand dunes.

“Togalevu, I got many things from the Drua girls that went there and to go there and experience it myself it was amazing, I actually enjoyed it, it was really fun, it was really tough but the girls just had so much fun and then Sigatoka Sand Dunes it was my dream to go there once but then we went there three times and then that third time, I thought it would get easier but no, it just got harder.”

Unlike Wilson, a lot has changed in one year for prop Verebalavu from Namena, Tailevu.

Verebalavu has just been playing rugby for over a year and now gets her chance to run out for Fiji.

“I went from just having fun on weekend to playing club footy and now coming in to the professional side of rugby and hopefully going to the World Cup in a couple of weeks is a huge change but its good.”

The Fijiana takes on Wahine Maori today at 6pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.