Will Jordan out due to Covid

[Source: RugbyPass]

The All Blacks have suffered another major blow ahead of its first Test against Ireland with Will Jordan ruled out of the match after contracting Covid-19.

He joins fellow Crusaders David Havili and Jack Goodhue on the sidelines.

This means Jordan, Havili, Goodhue, Head Coach Ian Foster, Assistant Coaches John Plumtree and Scott McLeod, had been struck down with Covid.

According to stuff.co, Richie Mo’unga also missed training this morning with a stomach bug, but he has not tested positive to Covid-19 and is expected to rejoin the team later this week.