Whitelock to lead All Blacks in Northern Tour

Whitelock to lead the All Blacks as they kick-off their European leg against Wales [Photo Credit: Rugby Pass]

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock will lead the All Blacks out in Cardiff as they kick-off their European leg against Wales.

Openside flanker and captain Sam Cane is out of the tour after fracturing his cheekbone in the 38-31 win against Japan in Tokyo.

Hooker Dane Coles and wing Will Jordan are also out of the tour, Dane Coles injured his calf during the warm-up to the same Test while Jordan is out with a persisting vestibular issue.

Scott Barrett returns to start at lock in place of the suspended Brodie Retallick; Shannon Frizell, who missed the final clash against Australia with a rib injury, is back at No 6; and Sevu Reece steps in on the right wing for the absent Will Jordan.

Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett have been named as vice-captains.

The All Blacks will face Wales tomorrow.