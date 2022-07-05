Whitelock ruled out of second Ireland Test

[Source: PA Media / Website]

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock has been ruled out of the second test against Ireland with a delayed onset concussion.

This was discovered after the All Blacks’ win in the first test at Eden Park over the weekend.

Whitelock will have to observe a 12-day stand-down period in accordance to World Rugby rules.

Article continues after advertisement

Along with the experienced lock, Chiefs player Tupou Vaa’i could be ruled out after contracting COVID.

Head Coach Ian Foster has been granted clearance from New Zealand Rugby to draft in Patrick Tuipulotu who was initially ineligible for selection due to his sabbatical.

The second test kicks-off on Saturday at 7.05pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.