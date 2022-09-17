Whitehead hit with two charges

[Photo Source: Love Rugby League]

Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead has been hit with two charges from last night’s 40-4 semi-final loss to Parramatta.

However, he will be free to play for England in the opening game of the World Cup.

Whitehead was hit with two dangerous contact charges for incidents involving Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown in the 49th minute of the match at CommBank Stadium and prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard two minutes before fulltime.

Each offence will cost Whitehead an $1800 fine if he pleads guilty or $2500 if he unsuccessfully challenges the charge.

Regardless, the England second-rower will be available for the opening game of the World Cup against Samoa at St James Park on October 15.

