Whistleman Rokovereni to create history

Tevita Rokovereni. [Source: Supplied]

Referee Tevita Rokovereni will create Fiji rugby history in Lautoka.

Rokovereni will become the first Fijian to be an Assistant Referee in a Super Rugby match.

The Matamaivere villager from Namara in Tailevu will be assisting referee Brendon Pickerill in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Chiefs clash.

Article continues after advertisement

He says while many were running after the rugby ball, he opted for the whistle.

The former Rishikul Sanatan College student adds it was the love and passion for refereeing that kept him going.

Rokovereni started as a referee in 2008 and has officiated in some international tournaments.

He made his first international appearance at the 2017 Hong Kong 7s and recently at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games.