Wests Tigers sign rugby union convert

Triston Reilly. [Source: NRL]

Former Waratahs and Australia 7s winger Triston Reilly has signed for NRL club, Wests Tigers.

Wests Tigers have announced the signing of the outside back who joins the side after spending the past couple of seasons playing union with the Tahs.

The 23-year-old joins the Tigers on a train and trial deal for the rest of this season before moving into the club’s 30-man roster in 2023 and 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

Wests Tigers faces Bulldogs on Sunday at 6.05pm.

Tonight the Dragons battle the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.