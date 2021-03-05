Western Force win against the Waratahs

The Western Force have won in a thriller against the NSW Waratahs at Bankwest Stadium, hanging on for a 20-16 victory despite a red card with 15 minutes left to play.

The victory was the Force’s first Super Rugby win in over four years while the Waratahs are 0-3 from the opening three rounds.

NSW drew first blood though as Dave Porecki barged over from a powerful rolling maul that drove in from 10 metres out before Will Harrison extended the lead with two penalties.

The Western Force struck back late in the first half as Tim Anstee split the Tahs defence and offloaded to fellow forward Fergus Lee-Warner to dive over.

Force flyhalf Jake McIntyre then narrowed the gap to three points at the break with a penalty before half-time.