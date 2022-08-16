Western Force sign Bryce Hegarty

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

The Western Force have continued to build their roster for 2023, signing former Reds back Bryce Hegarty.

Hegarty returns to Australia after a stint with English giants Leicester, signing a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old has had stints at the Rebels and Waratahs before joining the Reds, bringing up his 100th Super Rugby cap last year.

He played a key role in their 2020 Super Rugby AU title campaign and was eager to deliver similar success to a team he believes is heading in the right direction.

The utility back joins former teammate Hamish Stewart in heading west, providing key depth with Reesjan Pasitoa set to miss the majority of the season with a knee injury.