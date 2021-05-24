Home

Rugby

Western Force after Mataele

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 19, 2021 9:08 am
[MANASA MATAELE-SOURCE:NZ HERALD]

The Western Force is after Crusaders winger Manasa Matele.

Mataele who is expected to make his Flying Fijians debut next month against the All Blacks has been with the Crusaders since 2017.

The 24 year old former Marist Brother High School student recently featured for the Canterbury franchise in Super Rugby Aotearoa and Trans-Tasman competition.

Article continues after advertisement

The West Australian reports that Mataele is one of the stars the Force is pursuing.

Another high profile player that may team up with Tevita Kuridrani and the Force next season is former New South Wales Origin and Eels winger Blake Ferguson.

Western Force have confirmed their interest in Ferguson after the Parramatta Eels wing was linked to a cross-code move on Wednesday.

