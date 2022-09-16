We’re sorry we didn’t win a few titles: Jerry Tuwai

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s legend, Jerry Tuwai, has again proved his humility after apologizing to the nation for the team’s shortcomings this season.

Even though their Rugby World Cup 7s win was celebrated today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, the 33-year-old used the platform to seek Fiji’s forgiveness.

Speaking on the behalf of Captain Waisea Nacuqu, Tuwai says they’re sorry but hope’s their recent achievement is enough.

Article continues after advertisement

“We would like to apologize too for the performance through the series, although we didn’t win a few Cups along the way please forgive us and we hope after 17 years the Melrose Cup is back in Fiji and we hope you’re happy, and we thank you for always believing in us so we can achieve more.”

Earlier this week Tuwai said he’s not the greatest 7s player despite being the only one in World Rugby history to win two Olympic gold medals and the Rugby 7s World Cup plus World Series titles.

Tuwai also thanked the families for believing in them.

“Thank you very much for bringing us into this world and nurturing us and giving us words of wisdom that can enable us to work through this life, and for the boys to achieve something great we are forever greatful, to our wives, thank you for taking care of the kids while we were gone and to our girlfriends too.”

The 33-year-old also promised that they’ll go all out again in the new season.