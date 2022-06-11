We’re ready to defend the Farebrother:Politini

The Jacks Nadi side is grateful for all the support they’ve received this week as they prepare to defend the Inkk Farebrother Sullivan Trophy this afternoon against Ram Sami Suva.

Assistant Coach Cohan Politini believes they’re ready for Suva.

He adds their focus switched to Suva after the final whistle at Ratu Cakobau Park last weekend against Naitasiri.

Politini says Suva is a champion side but the great support the Jetsetters had this week has really boosted the team.

‘Our supporters are everything to us you know for any successful organization or team we stand on the shoulders of others, we’ve had so much support in terms of the Army giving us the camp, people providing food to us and for us, that is important to us, our families and our children play a key part in this team, we are ready, we are ready to defend the Farebrother trophy’.

Nadi will host Suva at Prince Charles Park at 3pm today and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

In other Skipper Cup games today, Tailevu hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park, Namosi takes on Naitasiri at Thompson Park in Navua and Rewa faces Northland at Burebasaga ground, all games kick off at 3pm.