We’re putting ourselves up against a good team:Cotter

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Flying Fijians are approaching the Test against Scotland tomorrow with humility.

Coach Vern Cotter says the Rugby World Cup is only 10 months away and they want to test themselves as thoroughly as possible.

“We’re a tier two team and we’re playing tier 1 and they’ve had a game, we’re slowly getting together but we want to get learnings from this, we have the world cup next year so it’s really important that we put ourselves up against a very good team and I’m sure from the game, we’ll come away with individual and collective improvements to be made.”

Article continues after advertisement

Cotter adds they are working on some positive things which are building their style of game and playing with some structure.

The run-on team was named yesterday with players like Ratu Rotuisolia to debut while Sireli Maqala and Livai Natave to come off the bench.

Vilimoni Botitu will start at number 10 ahead of Teti Tela who joined the team on Thursday.

The Flying Fijians take on Scotland tomorrow at 1 am.