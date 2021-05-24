Home

We’re conditioned for the pace: Tawake

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 5, 2022 6:00 am
Samu Tawake. [File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Samu Tawake believes the work of Head of Athletics Performance Nacani Cawanibuka is slowly showing on the field.

Tawake who came off the bench last week against the Highlanders says they’re now competing for 80 minutes and they’re adapting quickly to the pace of Super Rugby.

He says they’ve been put under the situation by Cawanibuka in the pre-season.

Article continues after advertisement

“With the help of Master Naca who has trained us really well and got us conditioned right I guess we were conditioned for the pace and the length of the game to go the full 80 minutes I guess it’s just turning up with the right mentality.”

The Fijian Drua will play the Hurricanes at 3:35pm on Sunday.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

