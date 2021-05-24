Welsh club signs Flying Fijians prop

Flying Fijians tight head prop Mesake Doge will team up with a new club next season.

Doge has been signed by Welsh club, Dragons, after his recent impressive performances in the the two Tests against the All Blacks.

The 28-year-old will join the Dragons for the 2021-2022 season after two years with French Top 14 club Brive.

Speaking to the BBC, Doge says he’s delighted to be joining Dragons.

He says after speaking with Dean Ryan, the Dragons Director of Rugby and the coaching team, he was very impressed with their vision for the region and their plans for his development.

Ryan says they’re pleased to sign Doge and look forward to him linking up with the club in the coming weeks.

He adds Doge was impressive against the All Blacks and is determined to come to Wales and develop even further and make a big impression with the Dragons.