Wellington too good for Manawatu

Former Fiji international Ropate Rinakama and Manawatu couldn’t find their luck as they lost to Wellington in a grueling National Provincial Championship match.

Wellington have now jumped to second place on the premiership ladder after a 36-16 win over Manawatu at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North, New Zealand.

The victors were on a roll since the first half with a converted try to Peter Umaga-Jensen just two minutes into the match.

Du’Plessis Kirifi added another eight minutes after for a healthy 12-6 lead at the breather.

Manawatu started well in the second half with Ray Niua putting his name on the score-sheet but, James O’Reilly hit right back five minutes after for Wellington.

It was all love in the last 30 or so minutes in the match with Ruben Love converting two tries- one of his and another by Ale Fidow- plus a penalty to seal the win.