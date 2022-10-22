Wellington breaks 22-year drought

[Source: NPC/Twtter]

Wellington has won its first NPC title in 22 years following a 26-18 victory over Canterbury in the final.

Fijian flyer Manasa Mataele scored for Canterbury but it was not enough as Wellington was tenacious in defense and aggressive in the rucks allowing turnovers.

Reuben Love was first on the score sheet after a nice set-up from Du’Plessis Kirifi taking the lead 10-3 with Canterbury having registered an early penalty conversion.

Mataele struck back for Canterbury with Fergus Burke levelling the scores at 10-all with a conversion and then put them 13-10 ahead following a penalty.

But, five minutes later the hungry Lions were in again through Asafo Aumua and Jackson Garden-Bachop made sure of the two-pointer after missing a penalty earlier on.

Wellington led 17-13 at the break.

Garden-Bachop nailed two more penalties early in the second half before kicking duties were passed to Aidan Morgan who missed three and their chance to be way ahead on the scoreboard.

Their spirits were still high even with a man down and a 77th minute try to Canterbury’s Ngatungane Punivai.

Wellington did have the last say through Love who put the result beyond doubt chipping a successful conversion.