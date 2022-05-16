We’ll try to lift our standard: Derenalagi

[File Photo]

It will be a short turnaround for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua before facing the most successful side in Super Rugby history, the Crusaders this week.

The weekend’s win over Moana Pasifika has really fired up the Drua with two more rounds left.

Captain Meli Derenalagi says most of them used to watch the Crusaders when they were kids and it was almost everyone’s favourite team.

“We were talking inside and telling them that we need to show them too who is the best in Super Rugby like if we can do it to the Blues then we’ll try to lift our standard and try to compete with them.”

Head Coach Mick Byrne believes it’ll be an exciting game because many look up to the Crusaders.

“They’ve watched Super Rugby from afar and a team that won more titles than most and are in the finals all the time, when you’re watching Super Rugby from afar you’re probably watching them most weeks, so the boys are gonna really look forward to going down there and taking on the red and blacks.”

The Drua takes on the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Friday at 7:05pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.