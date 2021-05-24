Rugby
Welagi stars as Warriors records win
December 14, 2021 5:32 pm
The Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors eased their way through to win the first two-match series against Fiji Under-20, 24-10 today.
Fijian Warriors wing and Fiji 7s extended squad member Tira Welagi jotted the sides first try 10 minutes into the game to give them a 5-0 lead.
A penalty to the Fiji Under-20 side saw Kevueli Sauvakacolo adding the sides only points in the first half.
Tikoibai Talatala added another try for the Warriors to further their lead 12-3 just before halftime.
Welagi added his second of the match before Jone Dukumoi sealed the win with another try.
Sikeli Rabitu scored the lone try for Fiji Under-20 at the whistle to close the gap to 24-10.
The second series will be played on Thursday at Bidesi grounds in Suva.
