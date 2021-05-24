Home

Welagi stars as Warriors records win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 14, 2021 5:32 pm

The Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors eased their way through to win the first two-match series against Fiji Under-20, 24-10 today.

Fijian Warriors wing and Fiji 7s extended squad member Tira Welagi jotted the sides first try 10 minutes into the game to give them a 5-0 lead.

A penalty to the Fiji Under-20 side saw Kevueli Sauvakacolo adding the sides only points in the first half.



Tikoibai Talatala added another try for the Warriors to further their lead 12-3 just before halftime.

Welagi added his second of the match before Jone Dukumoi sealed the win with another try.

Sikeli Rabitu scored the lone try for Fiji Under-20 at the whistle to close the gap to 24-10.

The second series will be played on Thursday at Bidesi grounds in Suva.

