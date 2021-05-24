Home

Welagi explores rugby options

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 20, 2021 4:50 pm
Tira Welagi

Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors and Fiji 7s extended squad member Tira Welagi is keeping his options open when it comes to switching codes.

The 23-year-old was in action for the Warriors squad last week and was instrumental in the side’s win over the national Under-20 team.

Though the Kabara, Lau native missed his chance on making his World Sevens Series debut, he has not given up on that dream.

He adds he prefers 15s, as he slowly explores the abbreviated code.

“For me, it’s not the end of the road, we have more tournaments coming in. I have to believe in myself and keep working hard so I can be selected.”

Welagi says he is ready to impart his knowledge to the younger players in the Warriors squad.

“Share some experience and skills so that they can work themselves up. Some of them are new to the system, try and get them adjusted to the system and international level, to the level the coaches want.”

Welagi is now hoping to feature for the Warriors in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge that is scheduled for March next year.

