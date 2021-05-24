Home

Rugby

Weber to remain with All Blacks and Chiefs till 2023 World Cup

RNZ
August 26, 2021 12:14 pm
Brad Weber [Source: Planet Rugby]

All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brad Weber is staying with New Zealand Rugby and his Super Rugby team to the end of 2023 World Cup.

The 30-year-old has become a key member of the Chiefs since making his Super debut in 2014 and now sits on 98 appearances for the team.

Gallagher coach Clayton McMillan says Brad is a key leader within the squad and had a standout season as a Gallagher Chiefs co-captain.

Article continues after advertisement

He made his All Blacks test debut in 2015 and has played 10 tests to date.

He has scored five test tries, including a hattrick against Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium in July.

