Weber to remain with All Blacks and Chiefs till 2023 World Cup

All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brad Weber is staying with New Zealand Rugby and his Super Rugby team to the end of 2023 World Cup.

The 30-year-old has become a key member of the Chiefs since making his Super debut in 2014 and now sits on 98 appearances for the team.

Gallagher coach Clayton McMillan says Brad is a key leader within the squad and had a standout season as a Gallagher Chiefs co-captain.

He made his All Blacks test debut in 2015 and has played 10 tests to date.

He has scored five test tries, including a hattrick against Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium in July.