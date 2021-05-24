We won’t be able to run schools competitions: O’Connor

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that it will not be able to run schools competitions this year.

This means just like the Coca Cola Games, there will not be any Deans competition for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor says their focus now is on the Skipper Cup, Vanua Championship and women’s competition.

He adds that FRU will have to review its competitions as there’re four months left for the year.

However, O’Connor says everything depends on how soon we return to normalcy.

“We have our internal plans and possible start date but that is continually being reviewed in line with government restrictions and so forth and we continually reviewing the competition format based on the time that we have.”

O’Connor says the rugby season will resume a month after the green light has been given by the Ministry of Health.

FRU is also in constant contact with all unions regarding the requirements based on the health crisis.