We will match up the Blues’ pace says Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will begin its campaign against the New Zealand Super Rugby teams this weekend and table leaders, Blues is first on the list.

Coach, Mick Byrne says the key to tackling a high ranked team is to try and match up to its pace.

The Drua are currently in Melbourne preparing for the showdown on Saturday.

Byrne says they know going up against a team laced with All Blacks players will be a robust battle.

“They’ve got All Blacks around the park, at the front out the back, we just need to make sure that we meet fire with fire – so to speak. They’re going to come our pace and we have to match their pace, the boys are really excited of the opportunity to go out there and take them on.”

Coach Mick Byrne says for a top tier team, the key this weekend is to be ahead of their game.

“We’ve worked hard, we’ve talked about it on our week off and we’re working hard this week to making sure we’re getting back – urgent to get back and get set. And if we can get back and get set early that will allow us to come forward early as well so it works both ways.”

The Drua prepare to face the Blues at 7.05pm on Saturday.

Seven games including the Super W final between the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua and Waratahs will be played at AAMI Park starting on Friday.

The Chiefs and Waratahs clash on Friday at 8pm and Moana Pasifika against Force at 10:30pm.

There’ll be three games on Saturday starting with the Fijiana and Waratahs final at 4pm, Blues and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at 7:05pm followed by Hurricanes and Reds at 9:45pm.

On Sunday, the Highlanders meet Brumbies at 4pm then Crusaders faces Rebels at 6:30pm.

You can watch both the Fijiana and Fijian Drua games LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.