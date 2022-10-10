We will come out better says Leweniqila

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s captain Sereima Leweniqila.

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s captain Sereima Leweniqila is confident of what the team will bring to the table in their upcoming pool matches of the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Following the 84-19 loss to world number one, England, Leweniqila says the experience of playing against a world class team was something new for them.

Leweniqila says the players stood out and fought for the first half and it was a good learning curve for the first-timers.

“We held them for the first half, and we’re gonna have to learn how to keep the momentum going. Im really proud, at times when England kept scoring, I kept hearing the girls saying to keep going and keep fighting so I’m really proud of the girls and their fighting spirit”

Leweniqila says they will only get better from here.

Fiji faces South Africa next on Sunday the 16th of this month at 3.45 pm.