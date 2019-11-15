We will come back stronger says Yasawa rep

It was an emotional ending for the Yasawa rugby side as they played their last Skipper Cup match on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park.

The side faced relegation in round 13 after going down to Nadroga 22-7 at Churchill Park.

The Marlins came in the Skipper Cup with high hopes but failed to win any of its matches.

Following their loss to Naitasiri on Saturday, player Vilimoni Morawa says although they were not able to accomplish their mission, they have learned a lot from the competition.

He says they now have a taste of the intensity of the Skipper Cup.

Morawa says they have identified and learned from their mistakes, and they will come back even stronger.

Yasawa and Lautoka are the two teams relegated from the competition.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals kick off on Saturday with Suva hosting Namosi at ANZ Stadium and Naitasiri battles Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park.