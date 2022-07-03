We still need to work on combinations: Kefu

Tonga still has to work on its combinations if it is to win its next game against Manu Samoa.

The side went down in an excruciating 36-0 loss to Fiji and coach Toutai Kefu says it was not the result they wanted but they are still learning on getting each player combination right.

Kefu says it was just not their day and they will need to dig deeper in order to get the results needed next week.

“There’s a lot of connections needed for the backs and the forwards, we’re still trying to implement a game plan so turnover today was extremely poor, I think there was over 20 turnovers for the whole game, 12 in the first half so from that perspective more”

Tonga will face Manu Samoa at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday in the second round of the Pacific Nations Cup.