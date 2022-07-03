We still need some improvements says Cotter

Vodafone Flying Fijians head coach Vern Cotter believes there is still some areas that need working on despite the 36-0 win over Tonga yesterday.

Cotter says the players will need to step up to another level for the next game in terms of making the game more difficult for its opponent.

He says the intention was to play well, and the players did more than play well and defended their ground.

“The boys fought well, start to finish, it wasn’t perfect but I really felt the desire was there to do well and I spoke to the Tongan boys and they found the game very difficult so there’s something for us to work on and improve for next week”

Fiji will face Australia A next and the next round will be played at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.