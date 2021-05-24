We still learning to carry the ball 15s style: Byrne

Despite going down to the Western Force in round five of Super Rugby Pacific, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is proud of his young team’s effort.

According to the coach, it was a bit pill to swallow after going down to the Force in the dying stages of the match.

He says they did enough to secure the win but they gave the ball away with a few minutes left to play and gave the opposition possession when they were behind on the scoreboard.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne says the side still has to master the ball carrying skills in fifteens.

‘I’m proud of the fact that it’s our fifth game and we turn up and we met them with some physicality we went in after them with our tackles, we carried the ball well, we still learning to carry the ball fifteens style we’re still a little bit too high looking for a little offload probably come from a lot of 7s experience but we’re getting there’.

The Drua takes on Melbourne Rebels next Friday at 8:45pm.