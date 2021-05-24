Home

We should have more team camps: Matawalu

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 21, 2021 4:30 pm

Former Flying Fijians halfback Nikola Matawalu believes regular camps for the national players is crucial in the build-up to test matches.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, Matawalu says Fiji has the best coaches and players but distance and time has been a setback for most of its competitions.

The 32-year-old says as a player, the mid-season camp would be a great idea where players who stay together in a country could organize their own camps.

“The guys in Europe they can just camp in Europe, the guys in UK they just camp there, and in France, they camp here and some of the management they just fly over and explain everything.”

Matawalu says this will also help in testing each teammate’s strengths and weaknesses.

“The biggest gap we have with other different international teams cause they just camp during month to month, they camp together and know each other well.”

Matawalu currently plays for the French Pro D2 club, Montauban.

