We need to work hard:Botia

Some critical changes are expected to be made in the Vodafone Flying Fijians lineup against Samoa on Saturday in the final Pacific Nations Cup round.

Ben Volavola is expected to start in the number 10 jersey while Mesulame Kunavula and Kitione Kamikamica are nursing injuries.

This means there’s a possibility of having Captain Levani Botia wearing the number seven jumper.

Article continues after advertisement

Botia who was initially named as a forward for the PNC says our midfield will have to rise to the occasion against Samoa.

“We didn’t execute a lot of our game plan, especially in the centre, we need to work hard to help the 10, and we need to improve what we doing.”

Fiji takes on Samoa at 3:30pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the first match at 12pm, Tonga faces Australia A and you can watch both games LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.