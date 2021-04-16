We need to play smarter says Bai

Tailevu rugby coach Seremaia Bai believes the team needs to play smarter rugby.

Bai says the loss to Northland on Saturday was disappointing especially with a few players receiving cards for ill-discipline.

The Former Flying Fijians ace goal kicker says there’s a lot of areas the team needs to improve on.

Article continues after advertisement

“Few areas is the knowledge around where you need to be on the field. I think the bigger bodies weren’t where we needed to shift the ball. Probably the knowledge and we just want to play smart rugby.”

He says the players need to be more clinical when facing pressure on the field.

Tailevu will face Nadroga in the next round on May 1st at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In other matches, Northland hosts Rewa at Gatward Park in Korovou, Suva take on Nadi at ANZ Stadium and Namosi challenges Naitasiri for the Farebrother Trophy.