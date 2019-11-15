We need to play our part says Simon Raiwalui

There may be nothing much happening in sports around the globe and also locally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of this, some athletes and sports administrators are playing a leading role in educating or informing their fans on the importance of safety during this tough times.

Fiji is not spared by the Coronavirus but former Flying Fijians skipper Simon Raiwalui believes we can triumph if we play as a team.

Article continues after advertisement

Raiwalui who took up the Fiji Rugby Union’s General Manager High Performance post two months ago says the best way to beat the virus is by adhering to advisories from relevant authorities.

”We need to keep our focus, Fiji we can beat this virus and get our lives back to normal but we all need to play our part so please stay at home get to bed and especially let’s sleep during these curfew hours and finally please stay safe and look after each other.”

Raiwalui played 43 tests for Fiji and scored 3 tries.

He made his debut against the All Blacks in 1997 and his last international test was in 2006 against Ireland when he featured for the combined Pacific Islanders side.