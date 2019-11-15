Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Cane payment to be paid tomorrow|Arrests ordered for loitering outside curfew hours|FNPF to release finer details soon|Infrastructural projects to hit a snag says report|USP extends mid-semester break|Nurses play vital role in the fight against COVID-19|Alternative flights considered for British and EU nationals|Fijians reach out to those affected amid COVID-19|Resort staff encouraged to turn to their land|Collaborative efforts to address domestic violence|More arrests for breaching COVID-19 curfew|Drones to help enhance Police monitoring work|McDonald’s and Pizza King notes downturn in business|School holidays extended for another two weeks|Don’t let your guards down says WHO|More than 400 UK and EU nationals stranded in Fiji|Warwick Fiji to drastically reduce operations|Around 40 tests conducted per day: Dr Waqainabete|FNPF to release finer details soon|COVID-19 poses heightened risks for Fiji's economy says World Bank|Non-essential civil servants to be advised tomorrow|FNPF assures members of sufficient money|Likuliku and Malolo Island resorts closed temporarily|Domestic Economy forecast to fall into a recession|COVID-19 Police operations boosted with body cameras|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Rugby

We need to play our part says Simon Raiwalui

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 1, 2020 1:43 pm
Former Flying Fijians skipper Simon Raiwalui

There may be nothing much happening in sports around the globe and also locally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of this, some athletes and sports administrators are playing a leading role in educating or informing their fans on the importance of safety during this tough times.

Fiji is not spared by the Coronavirus but former Flying Fijians skipper Simon Raiwalui believes we can triumph if we play as a team.

Article continues after advertisement

Raiwalui who took up the Fiji Rugby Union’s General Manager High Performance post two months ago says the best way to beat the virus is by adhering to advisories from relevant authorities.

”We need to keep our focus, Fiji we can beat this virus and get our lives back to normal but we all need to play our part so please stay at home get to bed and especially let’s sleep during these curfew hours and finally please stay safe and look after each other.”

Raiwalui played 43 tests for Fiji and scored 3 tries.

He made his debut against the All Blacks in 1997 and his last international test was in 2006 against Ireland when he featured for the combined Pacific Islanders side.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.