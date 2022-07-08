We need to get better as a team: Cotter

Getting harder to beat is something Vodafone Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter is working on.

He made the comments ahead of the side’s second Pacific Nations Cup match tomorrow against Australia A.

Despite Fiji’s impressive performance against Tonga last week, Cotter says there’s more work on for them with the Northern Hemisphere tour coming up later this year.

“As we go to November, we watched bits of the All Blacks playing Ireland, Ireland we playing in November, we’re aware that we need to get better as a team, we need to perform individually to bring more to the team so that we become harder to beat”.

The Flying Fijians take on Australia A tomorrow at 3.30pm.

In the first match at 12pm, Tonga faces Samoa and you can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.