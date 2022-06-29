We need to do better: Tuisese

[File Photo]

Naitasiri rugby Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese believes the side has what it takes to do better this week.

This is after the side lost 21-23 to Ram Sami Suva last Saturday.

The focus for the hill men is maintaining its top four status.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuisese says he will continue to test every player.

“It’s a challenge for us, we have two more rounds to go, our work ons is to do better than this, losing the game at the death.”

In this Saturday’s Skipper Cup matches, Nadi hosts Namosi at Prince Charles Park, Northland meets Suva at Gatward Park in Korovou while Naitasiri faces Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Nadroga hosts Rewa at Lawaqa Park for the Farebrother challenge.