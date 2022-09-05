We need to balance the squad:Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings is expected to name one of the forwards as the 13th player for the World Cup 7s in Cape Town, South Africa this weekend.

Gollings says they’ve got some elusive forwards and smart backline and he may go with a six backs and six forwards split.

Filipe Sauturaga and Sevuloni Mocenacagi can both play in the backline and forwards, and Gollings says they rested Elia Canakaivata at the LA 7s due to an injury sustained at the Commonwealth Games.

”I think the biggest challenge comes with the forwards now because it’s not often we can carry six forwards in a 12 men squad so there’s a lot of forwards to push for and I think ultimately it won’t go against whichever player it is, it’ll be more around the kind of balance within the forwards”.

Fiji will play either Wales or Korea in its first match which they’ll have to win to make the quarterfinal.

The World Cup 7s starts on Friday and Fiji will play its first game at 4:05am on Saturday.