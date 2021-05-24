We need more dynamics: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is focusing on its carries this week ahead of their clash with Super Rugby Pacific leaders, the Blues.

Coach Mick Byrne says this is one area they need to perfect with enough practices.

Byrne says he knows the team needs to be more dynamic in their ball carries, something they lack in the past nine rounds.

He adds New Zealand teams are fit and play the game with a much faster pace.

“So I think we’ll see an improved performance there from our forwards it’ll be a lot more dynamic, footwork and strong carries and also just making sure that we don’t lose carries, lose the ball. These NZ sides they get excited by that loose ball. If we don’t give them those easy opportunities and we can make a game of it.”

Seven games including the Super W final between the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua and Waratahs will be played at AAMI Park starting on Friday.

The Chiefs and Waratahs clash on Friday at 8pm and Moana Pasifika against Force at 10:30pm.

There’ll be three games on Saturday starting with the Fijiana and Waratahs final at 4pm, Blues and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at 7:05pm followed by Hurricanes and Reds at 9:45pm.

On Sunday, the Highlanders meet Brumbies at 4pm then Crusaders faces Rebels at 6:30pm.

You can watch both the Fijiana and Fijian Drua games LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.