We need a lot of work: Savea

All Blacks skipper Ardie Savea believes the team has plenty of work to do ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Savea admitted following Saturday night’s nail-biting loss to South Africa on the Gold Coast.

South Africa edged New Zealand 31-29 in a test featuring four lead changes in the last five minutes, with Elton Jantjies kicking the winning penalty after the full-time siren sounded.

Savea says the biggest takeaway from the two tests against the Springboks is they have realized they are not where they want to be as a team.

Coach Ian Foster says they were disappointed however, they will focus on achieving success in the upcoming Northern Hemisphere tour.

[Source: TV 1 news]