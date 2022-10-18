We must do everything right: Seruvakula

[Photo: World Rugby]

A move up the World Rugby rankings may look good but the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s side is not out of the woods yet.

After recording its first pool match win on Sunday, Coach Senirusi Seruvakula is determined to do everything right.

Seruvakula says the players mean business now heading into their last pool match and they have no choice but to give their all.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our first World Cup and our first win and that’s very big for us and especially for these girls to gain confidence from the first game against England and playing against South Africa because this is the only chance for us to play big teams because we haven’t played matches back home and this is gonna challenge a lot of our girls in the team going forward this week”Fourth-ranked France is next for the side and these next few days are vital for the side”.

“There’s a big match again against France and then if we want to play in the quarter-final, we have to do everything right during training and do the process and everything will take care of itself come the game day against France”.

The Fijiana play France on Saturday at 6.15pm.