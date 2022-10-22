We may be our own enemy: Serevi

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s captain Asinate Serevi [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s captain Asinate Serevi believes they will have to lift their performance up another level against France in their final World Cup pool match.

She says the game against South Africa was physical and they need to step things up to overcome a team that is considered one of the favorites in the tournament.

Serevi says they may be their own worst enemy today.

“We have our own game plan for the game. We are definitely planning to be a lot more physical than we were with South Africa but we know that the only team that can beat us is ourselves. So we are confident that we are going to do well and we are going to put in every effort that needs to be there.”

The Fijiana knows going against the fourth-ranked team in the world will be a huge challenge but Serevi says they have faith in themselves and in the plan they have.

Fijiana battles France at 6.15pm today.

Meanwhile, Ilisapeci Batibasaga scored Australia’s lone try as they edged Wales 13-7.