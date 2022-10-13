We have to do everything right: Seruvakula

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s are thankful for the turnaround time before facing South Africa in its second Rugby World Cup match.

Our Fijiana has the entire week to prepare which is great according to Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula.

Seruvakula believes their scrums and lineouts need a lot of work.

He adds there’s no excuse for their loss to the world’s number 1 team, England.

The national coach adds he understands that South Africa is after a win but the Fijiana have the advantage.

He says the South Africans will play England after Fiji but he believes the Sereima Leweniqila captained side has the advantage because France will be their last pool opponent.

‘We work on our games, minimize our mistakes and we just need to concentrate on us, we do everything right and the game on Sunday will take care of itself’.”

Seruvakula is expected to name his side tomorrow before playing South Africa at 4:45pm on Sunday.