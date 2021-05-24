Home

Rugby

We have to back it up: Matavesi

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 16, 2021 12:59 pm
[Source: FRU]

There will be more reasons for the Flying to step up again tomorrow knowing thousands here at home including loved ones will be watching them live compared to last weekend.

One of the players that’s all fired up for the second Test is Sam Matavesi.

He was one of the standout performers in the first Test in Dunedin Matavesi says they have another chance against the world’s best.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last week we were good in some areas we still lost by 50 points and if we don’t back up this week it means nothing last week so I think as a team it’s a massive challenge and that’s why we are here, so it should be good.”

The All Blacks have named their side which sees the returns of Ardie Savea, Richie Mo’unga and Anton Lienert-Brown.

Head Coach Ian Foster says it’s going to be a special moment for Savea and Lienert-Brown as they’ll both run out for the 50th time in the black jersey.

“50 tests for the All Blacks is always special you don’t talk a lot about it before games you know for Ardie and Anton it’s pretty cool to get there they have slightly different pathways both are really influential and they’ve got some really proud families coming to watch.”

The All Blacks will host Fiji at Hamilton tomorrow at 7:05pm.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channels FBC TV and FBC Sports.

